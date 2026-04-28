Marshall-Putnam Queen Pageant taking applications ahead of county fair

The winners of the Little Miss, Junior Miss, and Miss Competition will promote agriculture during their year of service and earn a $1,500 scholarship with $250 cash. They will also have an opportunity to compete for Miss Illinois County Fair Queen later this year. (Photo Provided By Brianna Legler)

The Marshall-Putnam County Fair is taking applications for its annual beauty pageant on July 12.

There will three competitions between a trio of age groups. The Little Miss will be aged 5-10, Junior Miss will be 6-15 and the Miss Marshall-Putnam will be aged 16-21.

The winners of the Little Miss, Junior Miss, and Miss Competition will reign over the county fair and promote agriculture during their year of service. Additionally, the winner of the Miss division will earn a $1,500 scholarship and $250 cash.

They will also have an opportunity to compete for Miss Illinois County Fair Queen.

“This pageant is a great way for girls to volunteer in the community, learn communication skills such as interview and onstage questions, and to gain friendships within our two counties,” pageant director Brianna Legner wrote in a news release.

I have attached the flyer below which includes the age ranges, dates and contact information.

If interested or want more information on the pageant, email missmarshallputnam@gmail.com or fill out the interest form.