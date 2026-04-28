IBCA honors state’s best as Coaches of the Year, including numerous locals

Woodland head boys basketball coach Connor Kaminke talks to his team while playing Flanagan-Cornell during the 2024 Route 17 Classic. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association late last week officially listed its full list of Coaches of the Year. Honorees will be honored at the IBCA’s annual Coach of the Year Luncheon in Normal on Saturday, May 2.

Starting with the high school boys basketball honorees, Marquette Academy’s Todd Hopkins, Indian Creek’s Nolan Govig, Mendota’s Steve Wasmer and Woodland’s Connor Kaminke were all selected as Coaches of the Year for their districts.

Mendota head coach Steve Wasmer talks with his team during a timeout against Sycamore in December 2025 at Sycamore High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

As for high school girls basketball, Illinois Valley coaches chosen as their district’s Coaches of the Year included Midland’s Xavier Warren and Roanoke-Benson’s Ryan Davis.

Junior high girls basketball IBCA honorees from the greater area included Bureau Valley’s Ryan Rosenthal, Spring Valley JFK’s T.J. Orlandi and Wallace’s Raymond Moore.

Boys basketball coaches from junior high chosen as Coaches of the Year included Morris’ Chad Orlovich and La Salle Lincoln’s Matthew Mezel.

The IBCA Hall of Fame Class of 2026 will also be honored May 2. Included among them are local hall of fame coach Greg Peterson (Fieldcrest/Flanagan-Cornell), former player Stan Broers (Roanoke-Benson), official James Knauf (of Ottawa) and friend of basketball Jeff Owens (Marseilles Elementary).