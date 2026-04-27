The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa’s Rizon Contreras

There were 409 votes casted in an online poll for The Times Athlete of the Week, and after being named on 183 ballots Ottawa baseball’s Rizon Contreras was the winner.

Contreras delivered a three-run, seventh-inning home run for the Pirates, the difference in their 4-3 topping of Kaneland.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Keira McNelis (Serena/Newark/Earlville girls soccer), Lily Brewer (Marquette softball) and Andrew Warwick (Streator boys track and field).

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Ottawa's Rizon Contreras gets a hit against Morris on Monday, April 20, 2026, at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Contreras: Riggy.

How old were you when you started playing baseball, and in what league?

Contreras: Six years old in little league.

The Ottawa baseball club has been hovering around the .500 mark for much of the season so far. What do you guys need to do down the stretch to finish strong and reach your goals?

Contreras: That’s a good question. I think we need to tune some things up in our hitting, not let mistakes take over the game and play with intensity.

Every baseball player dreams of hitting a game-winning homer. Tell us what you remember from that seventh-inning at-bat against Kaneland? Did you know right off the bat? What went through your mind as you circled the bases?

Contreras: On deck, I knew he was going to try to attack with a fastball, so all I had to do was square it up. As I rounded the bases, I was excited to give my team the lead.

What are a few of your favorite baseball diamonds you’ve gotten the chance to play on?

Contreras: UIC, Cooperstown, Northwestern.

Do you have any baseball superstitions?

Contreras: Can’t step on the foul line, have to listen to the same playlist before every game, same ritual before I step into the batter’s box.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Contreras: “Pacific Rim,” roughly eight times.

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Contreras: There’s a lot of funny kids on the team, but I would say Jack Carroll.

If you could see any musical artist in any venue, all expenses paid, who would you see and where?

Contreras: Drake in the Las Vegas Sphere.

You and your teammates are going out for dinner to celebrate a big win. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Contreras: Culver’s, and I always get chicken tenders.

Seasonal question: At a cookout, what’s your favorite food off the grill?

Contreras: Steak.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find interesting?

Contreras: I’m a homebody.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Contreras: I plan to continue to play baseball at a JUCO and then transfer to a university.