Sign of the times: Princeton seniors make their college plans official

Nine Princeton High School seniors participated in the Tigers' signing day on Tuesday evening at Prouty Gym. They are (front from left), Keighley Davis, Camryn Driscoll, Kathy Maciczak and Avery Waca; and (back row), Bradyn Kruse, Common Green, Casey Etheridge, Augustus Swanson and Rhett Pearson. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Nine Princeton High School seniors put the finishing touches on their future plans at the Tigers’ 2nd Annual College Signing Day at Prouty Gym on Tuesday.

There are three student-athletes going off to play college football, two to play volleyball and one to play basketball, one to run cross country and one to wrestle while one senior will serve his country with the U.S Coast Guard.

Each was accompanied by their parents, family members and coaches.

Common Green and Rhett Pearson will be teaming up again to play football at Aurora University and room together. They say they both can cook.

“We’re both over 200 pounds. I think we can cook pretty well,” Pearson said with a laugh. “We’ll be fine.”

Green said he liked Aurora for the cost and that it’s close to home. He will study athletic training to work up to become a physical therapist.

Pearson, who will be an interior defensive lineman for the Spartans, liked the coaching staff at Aurora, led by head coach and former Super Bowl star Don Beebe.

“They really preach faith and hard work and that really resonates with me,” he said.

Both were happy to be reunited with former Tiger teammate Arthur Burden, who will be a sophomore at Aurora.

“Having Arthur is definitely really helpful. Having someone who you trust and believe what they say. And he has nothing but good things to say about Aurora,” said Pearson, who plans to study biology and then go on to an optometry school.

Princeton senior Keighley Davis (front, center) was accompanied for her college signing Tuesday evening by her parents, Spencer and Annette; and (back row) PHS coaches Gina and Andy Puck and her brothers Wyatt, Teegan and Drake. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Keighley Davis, a three-sport standout, picked William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa to play volleyball in her mother’s home area.

“I got a lot of family up there. I really like the atmosphere. It’s not too big of a school and I like that. And it has a pretty good nursing program,” she said.

Her running mate in basketball, Camryn Driscoll, has signed to continue her hoops career for Illinois Central College. She attended ICC’s open gyms last summer in East Peoria and fell in love with the Cougars and coach Karrie Redeker.

“I really loved Coach Redeker’s energy and the way she carried herself at the open gyms,” said Driscoll, who plans to study elementary education. “The girls were very inviting of me even on the first day of open gym I showed up to. It made me feel welcomed to the program quickly.

“I think their program is a great culture to join and I’m very thankful that I’ve been given the opportunity.”

Princeton senior Camryn Driscoll (front, center) was accompanied for her college signing Tuesday evening by her parents, Garey and Courtney; and (back row) brother Evan and sister Lauren. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Augustus Swanson, who became just the second four-time state wrestling qualifier for PHS, placing second at state this year, will continue his wrestling career for St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. He said he had several offers and made a couple of visits, but St. Ambrose stood out from the rest.

“I’d say being on St. Ambrose campus and wrestling with the wrestlers off season made me feel a part of the team even before I decided. And as a bonus they made me a really great offer I couldn’t pass,” said Swanson, who plans to study Sports Management.

Kathy Maciczak will also be heading to St. Ambrose to play volleyball for the Bees. She plans to major in Human Performance and Fitness to become an Occupational Therapist.

“I decided to choose St. Ambrose, because I enjoyed the environment,” Maciczak said. “Everyone there including the coaches and players are very welcoming and friendly. I see myself fitting in and meeting great new people. I also feel like St. Ambrose will help push me to becoming a better athlete and help me develop as a player.’

Casey Etheridge, who became the all-time leading rusher in Bureau County history, will rush off to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to play football. He was a state runner-up in wrestling and a contender for state in hurdles in track.

Avery Waca is opting to stay closer to home to run cross country on the Hilltop at IVCC. She plans to major in elementary education to become a teacher.

Senior Bradyn Kruse made his commitment with the United States Coast Guard.