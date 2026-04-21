Mariyah Elam, Mendota girls edge Princeton at Ferris Invite

Mendota's Mariyah Elam won the triple jump (11.11m) and swept the hurdles with in the 100HH (15.82) and 300H (48.2) in Monday's Ferris Invite at Princeton. She also ran on the Trojans' winning 4x200 relay. (Scott Anderson)

The Princeton and Mendota girls pushed one another throughout the night in the Ferris Family Princeton Invitational on Monday at Bryant Field.

In the end, Mariyah Elam and the Trojans just won more events (10) with five seconds to edge Princeton (three firsts, six seconds) for top team honors 238 to 228.5.

“It’s been our big goal to win the last meet, too,” Elam said. “Our key was driving to trying to get our own best PR and focus on that. If we all got that, we exceeded as a team.”

Elam won the triple jump (11.11m) and swept the hurdles with in the 100HH (15.82) and 300H (48.2). She also ran with Abby Buettner, Kate Strouss and Jeniah Francis for the winning time of 1:51.52 in the 4x200 relay.

“I think I got a couple PRs and stuff. I always shoot for PRs if there’s a girl who runs the same race as me or I shoot for first place,” said Elam, who’s never placed less than second this season.

Jeniah Francis also took part in four first-place finishes for Mendota by sweeping the 100 (12.64) and 200 (26.79) and running in the 4x100 (53.81) with Harlow Foltynewicz, Strouss and Atherton.

Atherton was a triple winner, adding the long jump (5.12m) and 400 (1:03.6) while Rylee Woods won the high jump (1.50m).

Mendota gained seconds by Buettner in the 100 (13.6) and 200 (28.14) and Lumen Setchell in the 3,200 (14:07.48).

Payton Frueh (PHS)

Payton Freuh went the distance for Princeton in the 3,200 with a winning time of 12:39.89 as well as the 1,600 (5:52.27).

“It was good,” Frueh said of her double win. “In the two mile, coach (Pat) Hodge told me that I should just go and breeze it out. But I ended up getting a PR so that was exciting.”

There was a little more strategy running the 1,600 with teammate Alexandra Waca, who got second (5:52.91).

“In the mile, we wanted to place first and second so we just kind of played the games with the Rock Falls girls and ended up getting that first and second,” Frueh said. “We just ran what they were running and if they took off, we took off, too.

“It was super awesome to win (at the PIT). It was a little windy, but it was a good day and good weather.”

The Tigresses’ Annie Thompson won the pole vault by clearing 2.51m with teammate Josie Sierens taking second at 2.21m.

Princeton won the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:31.34 on the legs of Jocelyn Strouss, Ruby Acker, RayyLee DePauw and Lenora Hopkins.

The Tigresses ran second in the 4x800 relay (10:59.89) with sisters Lelia and Ruby Acker on the bookends with sisters Alexandra and Avery Waca on the inside legs.

Princeton also gained seconds from Hopkins in the 400 (1:05.16), Strouss in the 800 (2:35.35) and the 4x200 (2:01.2) of Payton Harden, Kinley Fogarty, Greta Wallace and Danika Burden.

Hall’s best finishes were Amanda’s Manzanares’ second-place finish in the triple jump (9.45m) and thirds to Lily Pelka’s in the discus (25.45m) and Haven Rossi in the 100 (13.65).

Rock Falls got wins from Kayla Hackbarth in the discus (31.46m), Kat Scott in the 800 (2:33.85) and the 4x800 relay (10:38.86) with Kat Scott, Ashley Rodriquez, Brenna Bullock and Miley Bickett.