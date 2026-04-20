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Historical Society to present history of Bollman Field, New Bedford Elites on Saturday, April 25

The Manlius Historical Society and the Bureau County Historical Society will host a presentation on the legendary New Bedford Elites softball team at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the Manlius Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 202 S. 4th Street in Manlius. There is no admission charge. Refreshments will be be served.

The Manlius Historical Society and the Bureau County Historical Society will host a presentation on the legendary New Bedford Elites softball team at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the Manlius Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 202 S. 4th Street in Manlius. There is no admission charge. Refreshments will be be served. (Photo provided by the Manlius Historical Society)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Tiny New Bedford was the capital of fastpitch softball in the mid 1950s with the National tournament played on the diamond built by softball superfan Earl Stickel.

He built Bollman Field in New Bedford named after his cousin Vivian Bollman, who died during the Flu Epidemic of 1918. Stickel brought the national tournament to New Bedford for three years from 1955-57. New Bedford’s own Bollman Elites finished third in 1955 and 1956 before reaching the championship game in 1957, taking second.

The Manlius Historical Society and the Bureau County Historical Society will host a presentation on Stickel and his legendary New Bedford Elites at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at the Manlius Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 202 S. 4th Street in Manlius.

There is no admission charge. Refreshments will be be served.

BCR
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL