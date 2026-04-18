One hospitalized after shooting at Ottawa’s Zeller Inn

A shooting on early Saturday morning at Zeller Inn in Ottawa left one person hospitalized.

According to the Ottawa police department, officers responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. at Zeller Inn, 615 Columbus St., before locating a victim who was shot once in the stomach.

The victim was transported from the scene by ambulance to OSF St Elizabeth Hospital; their condition is not known.

No arrests have been made at this time. According to police, the incident is believed to be isolated to a dispute between individuals and there is no perceived threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Shaw Local News Network will provide updates as they come.