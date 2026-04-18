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Illinois Valley

One hospitalized after shooting at Ottawa’s Zeller Inn

No arrests made; investigation remains ongoing

emergency lights

emergency lights (Stock image)

By Bill Freskos

A shooting on early Saturday morning at Zeller Inn in Ottawa left one person hospitalized.

According to the Ottawa police department, officers responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. at Zeller Inn, 615 Columbus St., before locating a victim who was shot once in the stomach.

The victim was transported from the scene by ambulance to OSF St Elizabeth Hospital; their condition is not known.

No arrests have been made at this time. According to police, the incident is believed to be isolated to a dispute between individuals and there is no perceived threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Shaw Local News Network will provide updates as they come.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.