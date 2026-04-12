Bureau County Property Transfers: March 16-31, 2026

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

March 17, 2026

Ian Nichols, Jenna Nichols and Jenna Nordstrom to Dawn Frank, warranty deed, part of Section 28 in Wyanet Township, $255,000.

John Cison 2012 Living Trust and Kathy Cison (tr) to Murphy Property Group LLC, trustees’ deed, part of Section 13 in Hall Township, $650,010.

Cara Motter to Julie and Nicholas Jungles, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 29 in Spring Valley, $87,665.

James Bradshaw to Justin Bradshaw, warranty deed, part of Section 33 in Hall Township, $140,000.

Michael Shaw to Joseph Lannen, warranty deed, Lot 18 in Block 33 in Ladd, $75,000.

Reynolds Everett Jr. to Heather and Will Shane, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Mineral Township, $25,000.

March 18, 2026

Nancy Stasik and David Stremlau to Amanda Amiti and Trupti Begly, warranty deed, Lot 21 in Block 4 in Riva’s First Addition in Dalzell, $82,500.

Diane Donna and James Rochetto to James and Marilyn Loveland, warranty deed, parts of Section 23 in Hall Township, $1,381,536.

Rondalyn Hathaway (tr), Mary Lee (tr) and Phyllis Read Trust to Jerald Longman Family Limited Partnership, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 17 in Wheatland Township, $2,560,000.

Sondgeroth Holdings LLC and Adam Sondgeroth to Travis Riordan, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 4 in Elliott’s Addition of Lot 117 in Princeton, $147,450.

Michael Bergman (tr) and Miriam Bergman Trust to Jayson and Rebecca Stamberger, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 15 in Clarion Township, $665,898.

Michael Bergman (tr) and Miriam Bergman Trust to Matthew and Megan Faber, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 15 in Clarion Township, $1,488,100.

March 19, 2026

Judith and Mark Dalton to James Currie, warranty deed, Lot 62 in Liberty Village in Princeton, $355,000.

Michael Bergman (tr) and Miriam Bergman Trust to Kenneth Otterbach, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 12 in Clarion Township, $1,022,550.

March 20, 2026

Jenny Churchill Gilstrap and Barry Gilstrap to Adam and Danika Falkenhayn, warranty deed, part of Lot 81 in Princeton, $190,000.

March 23, 2026

Jacob Smith to Worldwide Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 8 in Sheffield, $42,000.

March 24, 2026

Acretrader 150 LLC to Farmland Reserve Inc., warranty deed, parts of Section 16 in Westfield Township, $2,197,112.

Acretrader 182 LLC to Farmland Reserve Inc., warranty deed, Section 27 in Walnut Township, $2,312,303.

Rebecca Sapp to Jill and John Kowalczyk, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Linnwood Meadows Phase I in Princeton, $325,000.

Dixie Nichols to Ian and Jenna Nichols, warranty deed, parts of Section 20 in Princeton Township and parts of Section 19 in Princeton Township, $500,000.

March 25, 2026

Sandra Garland (decd), Holly Garland (POA), Holly Garland, Jimmy Garland, Joseph Garland and Timothy Garland to Angelia Livieri, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 135 in Wainwright’s Addition in Spring Valley, $142,500.

Scott Capello to Melissa Paige, warranty deed, Lot 23 in Block 2 and part of Lot 22 in Block 2 in Factory Addition in LaMoille, $106,000.

Brian Brown to Alexa Jacobs, warranty deed, Lot 23 in Homeway Addition in Walnut, $126,000.

Lowell Kepner (decd) and Michelle Kepner (ex) to Glenda and Kent Kepner, executor deed, parts of Section 36 in Greenville Township, $250,000.

March 26, 2026

Maria Flores and Oscar Sanchez Peralta to Nohora Hernandez and Kector Ivan Tabares Munera, warranty deed, Lots 1 and 2 in Croisant’s Addition in Hollowayville, $84,500.

Tanner Schoff to BPKS Investments LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 29 in Walnut Township, $1,583,380.

James and Tracey Schoff to BPKS Investments LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 29 in Walnut Township, $1,583,370.

March 27, 2026

Scigliano Asset Holdings LLC to Jennifer Peldiak Dynasty Trust and Steven Peldiak (tr), warranty deed, parts of Section 6 in Arispie Township, $480,000.

Richard Hernandez to Blanca Escatel and Sergio Magallanes, warranty deed, Lots 6, 7 and 10 in Block 1 in Keim’s Addition in DePue, $25,000.

March 30, 2026

E S & G Leasings Inc. and SF Farms LLC to Joseph and Mamie Ladgenski, warranty deed, parts of Section 36 in Hall Township, $204,500.

Cheri and Raymond Swanson to Jet Stream Investments LLC, warranty deed, parts of Lot 34 in Princeton, $4,000.

JICTB Inc. to TMHL LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Indiantown Township, $10,000.

March 31, 2026

Fritz Apartments LLC to Dennis Farrell, warranty deed, part of Lot 129 in Fritz Addition in Princeton, $1,000.