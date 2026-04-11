OSF nurse Zborowski earns DAISY Award

Ashley Zborowski, a registered nurse with OSF Home Health, was named the March 2026 DAISY Award recipient for her compassionate patient care. (Photo Provided By OSF HealthCare)

Ashley Zborowski, a registered nurse with OSF Home Health, was named the March 2026 DAISY Award recipient.

The DAISY Award is an international program honoring nurses for exceptional care and those who go above and beyond for their patients.

Zborowski was nominated by a patient recovering from a broken hip and surgery, who said she brought comfort during a difficult time.

In the nomination, the patient shared:

“Ashley was such a bright spot as I began recovering from trauma of a broken femoral neck bone and subsequent unplanned hip replacement surgery. She came to my daughter’s home, where I’ve been staying, and interacted with any family member who was present during her visits, showing love to the dogs and cats as well.

Ashley’s compassion for what she does and her patient was so what I needed. She listened to my stories, allowed me to cry and comforted me simply by being more human than most of the healthcare professionals I had been dealing with. As she left our last visit, she gave me a hug and I felt like my friend was saying goodbye. Thank you, Ashley, for making such a difficult time in my life have some bright spots.”

OSF Home Health Manager Michelle Perkins said Zborowski shows compassion and dedication in her work.

“Ashley exemplifies what it means to serve with the greatest care and love,” Perkins said. “Her compassion, presence and dedication leave a lasting impact on every patient she serves.”

To nominate a caregiver for a DAISY or Sunflower Award, visit OSF’s website.