Streator, HBR/Somonauk/Leland girls soccer clubs score victories: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls soccer

Streator 1, Coal City 0: At the James Street Recreation Area on Thursday, the host Bulldogs survived an Illinois Central Eight Conference nailbiter, Rhea Huey scoring the lone goal on a penalty kick.

Leia Gammie kept the shutout in goal for Streator.

Hinckley-Big Rock/Somonauk/Leland 7, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, Anna Herrmann had four goals and an assist in the Royals’ win over the Indians.

Hannah Likas, Lilly Martin and Riley Lackey (Somonauk) pitched in one goal each for the victors.

Softball

Seneca 16, Henry-Senachwine 1 (4 inn.): At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (15-0 overall, 5-0 Tri-County Conference) remained perfect on the season, scoring in every inning including a nine-run home half of the fourth to end it.

Camryn Stecken (single, double, three RBIs), Graysen Provance (single, triple, two RBIs), Emma Mino (single, double, two RBIs) and Lexie Buis (two singles, double, two RBIs) paced the Seneca attack in support of winning pitcher Tessa Krull (4 IP, 1 ER, 5 K).

Camryn Stecken (Kevin Chlum)

Dwight 18, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson 0 (4 inn.): At Lowpoint, the visiting Trojans (6-5 overall, 4-2 Tri-County) completed the conference sweep in dominating fashion, led by a no-hit shutout from pitcher Taylor Heath (4 IP, 0 R, 8 K) and a 20-hit attack.

Madi Ely (4 for 4) and McKenna Woodcock (four RBIs) both homered for Dwight. Heath added four RBis and Caroline Wilson three for the Trojans.

Sandwich 11, Johnsburg 5: At Sandwich, the host Indians (7-4) scored in all six of their turns at bat, led by Kayden Corneils (3 for 4, three runs scored) and Karlie Hardekopf (3 for 4, two RBIs).

Abigail Johnson (7 IP, 2 ER, 4 K) earned the win in the circle.

Morris 11, Somonauk/Leland 3: At Morris, the visiting Bobcats (5-4) dropped the nonconference ballgame despite a three-hit day from MacKenna McMahan including a single, a double and a solo home run.

Brooke Bahrey also provided three hits for Somonauk/Leland in support of losing pitcher Brielle Deacon (6 IP, 8 ER, 5 K).

Newark 9, Batavia 1: At Newark, the host Norsemen (5-5) notched the nonconference triumph, leading throughout led by Adelaide Johnson’s 4-for-4 day with a double, a triple, two home runs and six runs batted in.

Zoey Carlson (RBI) and Rylie Carlson (three runs scored) also shined for Newark’s offense in support of winning pitcher Cayla Pottinger (7 IP, 0 ER, 7 K).

St. Bede 13, Serena 0 (5 inn.): At Serena, the host Huskers (3-5) had a three-game winning streak snapped with the nonconference defeat.

Cassie Walsh (5 IP, 2 ER, 6 K) was the pitcher of record for Serena. Maddie Young singled and doubled for the Huskers’ only two hits.

Baseball

Dunlap 7, Ottawa 1: At Dunlap, the visiting Pirates (4-3-1) lost a nonconference ballgame despite scoring first, Colt Bryson driving on Rizon Contreras in the top of the first.

Adam Swanson (single, double) had two of Ottawa’s three hits in support of losing pitcher Lucas Farabaugh (1 IP, 2 ER, 2 K). Sam Clift (2 IP, 0 R, 2 K) worked two innings of scoreless relief.

Marquette 7, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0: In Tri-County Conference play, WFC forfeited to Marquette for the second time this week due to an insufficient number of players available.

The Crusaders improve to 10-0 overall, 3-0 in the Tri-County Conference.

Seneca 3, Henry-Sen. 1: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (2-7 overall, 1-3 Tri-County) salvaged the TCC split thanks to a three-run home half of the fifth inning that included a Brant Roe RBI followed by Cam Shriey’s two-run homer.

Joey Arnold added a double for Seneca in support of winning pitcher Grady Hall (7 IP, 1 ER, 2 K), who scattered six Mallards hits and didn’t allow a run until the seventh.

Cam Shriey (J.T. Pedelty)

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 18, Dwight 4 (5 inn.): At Roanoke, the visiting Trojans (8-4 overall, 4-2 Tri-County) had to settle for the conference series split.

Joey Starks doubled and had two RBIs, while Asher Kargle tagged a two-run homer for Dwight in support of losing pitcher Jacob Wilkey (1.2 IP, 5 ER, 0 K).

Parkview Christian 12, Serena 0: At Serena, the host Huskers (4-2) lost the seven-inning nonconference contest, managing just two hits – both off the bat of Cash Raikes.

Ryne DeBernardi (1.2 IP, 6 ER, 0 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Boys track and field

Seneca triumphant in 6-team meet: At Seneca, the host Irish (157 team points) won a six-team meet, with Somonauk/Leland (93) third and Marquette (73) fifth.

Jesus Govea (44.82 meters in the discus), Lorenzo Isham (1.82 in the high jump), Trenton Powell (3.65 in the pole vault) and Matt Stach (6.67 in the long jump) pocketed event wins for Seneca.

Jacoby Gooden (11.23 in the 100; 23.53 in the 200) sprinted to two wins for Marquette, with the 4x200 relay team of Marcus Baker, Kenny Carlson, Nehemiyah Thomas and Jacoby Gooden (1:36.05) placing first, as did Caden Shreve (14.30 meters in the shot put).

Gunnar Swenson (2:03.72 in the 800), Rocco Talarico (45.97 in the 300 hurdles), Jackson Brockway (12.29 in the triple jump) and Landin Stillwell (4:51.37 in the 1,600) earned victories for Somonauk/Leland.

Girls track and field

Seneca victorious at home: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (214 team points) were the victors of a five-team meet that also included fourth-place Somonauk/Leland (48) and fifth-place Marquette (26).

Event winners for Seneca included Lila Coleman (1:00.54 in the 400; 4.89 in the long jump), Lily Mueller (6:01.49 in the 1,600), Lilly Pfeifer (16.63 in the 100 hurdles), Lylah Hebel (26.92 in the discus), Emily Aldridge (2.75 in the pole vault) and the 4x800 relay team of Mueller, Addison Kilmer, Emberlyn Paquette and Tenley Yandell (11:48.26).

Madisyn Trainor (27.75 in the 200) earned a first for Marquette.

Salena Norris (9.46 in the shot put) was an event champion for Somonauk/Leland.

Streator 4th at Pontiac: At Pontiac, the Bulldogs finished fourth in a four-team meet and had one first-place finish – Isabella Robart’s 8.91-meter traversal in the triple jump.