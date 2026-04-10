Bureau County Property Transfers: Feb. 16-28, 2026

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Feb. 17, 2026

Zachary Jacobson to Jakob and Samantha Ganther, warranty deed, Lots 33 and 34 in Buda, $190,000.

Oscar Sanchez Peralta to Ricardo Arevalo and Jose Arevalo Nunez, warranty deed, part of Lot 6, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Block 3 in Dover, $24,000.

Eric Bishop to Good Roots Property Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Foster’s Addition in Buda, $70,000.

Catherine Barnhart (decd) and Andrew Russell (adm) to John Lebro, administrator’s deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 3 in Riddle Subdivision in Princeton, $120,000.

Leeann Kent to Paige Lusk and Ernest Steinz IV, warranty deed, part of Lot 16 in Fairview Subdivision in Princeton, $115,000.

Feb. 18, 2026

Ellen and John Hostetler to Joshua Hostetler, warranty deed, parts of Section 25 in Fairfield Township, $188,595.

Ellen Hostetler, John Hostetler and Joshua Hostetler to Daryl Headings, warranty deed, parts of Section 25 in Fairfield Township, $1,240,000.

Finishwell Ministries Co. to Terri Troxell, warranty deed, Lot 61 and part of Lot 62 in Buda, $80,000.

Feb. 19, 2026

Janelle and Joseph McCarter to Luc Kwiatkowski, warranty deed, Lot 9, Lot 10 and Lot 11 in Block 4 in Elliott’s Addition of Lot 117 in Princeton, $141,000.

James Lilley to Brad Strouss, warranty deed, part of Lot 123, part of Lot 124, part of Lot 125, part of Lot 130, part of Lot 131, part of Lot 132 and part of Lot 133 in Malden, $100,000.

C Cinotto Properties LLC to Ham Capital 2 LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 and part of Lot 8 in Block 86 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $73,000.

Feb. 20, 2026

Prescott Properties - Princeton LLC to RCSH Holdings LLC, parts of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $285,000.

Colleen Harmon (tr) and Colleen Harmon Trust to Maureen Harmon and Leeann Kent, trustees’ deed, part of Lot 79 in Princeton, $300,000.

Eva and Jerrold Gurley to Falicia and Hector Salgado, warranty deed, Lot 3, Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6, Lot 7, Lot 8, Lot 10 and Lot 11 in Block 2 in Newman’s First Addition in Cherry, $10,000.

Evelyn and Keith McLane to Diane and Gary Lampe, joint tenancy deed, parts of Sections 22 and 23 in LaMoille Township, $1,041,625.50.

Nancy Jordahl to Nicholas Herzel, Amber Simpson, Julie Waldrop and Mary Wallis, warranty deed, parts of Section 1 in Concord Township and parts of Section 2 in Wyanet Township, $1,222,125.

Feb. 23, 2026

Tracy Frig (decd), Brian Frig, Joseph Frig, Stephanie Palmer and Buffy Sparks to Darrell Fox, warranty deed, Lot 42 in Henderson and Trimble’s Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $9,000.

James Cromwell (POA), Ann Cromwell and James Cromwell to Blackheart Investments LLC, warranty deed, Lot 12, Lot 13, Lot 14, part of Lot 8, part of Lot 9 and part of Lot 10 in Watter’s Addition in LaMoille, $40,000.

Linda and Steven Zimmerlein to Zackary Hubbard and Annette Suarez, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 132 and part of Lot 10 in Block 132 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $38,000.

Feb. 25, 2026

Denise Grundman (ex) and Charles Warren (decd) to Nicholas Bennett, executor deed, Lot 7 in Backstrand’s Addition in Princeton, $90,000.

Shirley Carter Estate and James Carter (ex) to Donnie Wielgopolan, executor deed, part of Lot 97 in Princeton, $324,900.

Feb. 26, 2026

Jeanne Artherton Estate, Bruce Atherton (ex) and Shari Sterrenberg (ex) to Ashley and Michael McAlvey, executor deed, parts of Lot 6 in East Addition in Walnut, $180,000.