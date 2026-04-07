Peru Council OKs e-bike ordinance

The Peru City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday governing e-bikes and other low-speed devices – and the police issued a warning that riders had better obey the new rules. (Image provided by Sarah Raymond)

The Peru City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday governing e-bikes and other low-speed devices – and the police issued a warning that riders had better obey the new rules.

The council ratified a model ordinance hammered out between Scott Schweickert, the city attorney, and police chief Sarah Raymond. Their goals included bringing city codes up to speed with new state laws and ensuring public safety.

“I 100% approve of the entire ordinance,” Raymond had said prior to Monday’s meeting.

Here’s what to know:

The ordinance prohibits anyone under 18 years of age from riding an electric scooter anywhere within city limits.

E-bikes and electric scooters may not be ridden in city parks. E-bikes may be operated on the shared-use paths at Baker Lake, on North Peoria Street (east side of the public safety complex) and on Plank Road leading to Veterans Park.

E-bikes and electric scooters can be ridden on the sidewalks, rather than on the roadway, except for downtown. For purposes of the ordinance, downtown means Fourth Street (U.S. 6) from Schuyler to West streets and Fifth Street from Pulaski to Peru streets.

“When it comes to e-bikes, we want people to be safe,” Raymond said. “That’s the bottom line. With e-bikes and regular bicycles, you have to follow the rules of the road.”

Alderman Jim Lukosus asked if there would be an educational campaign aimed at getting young people familiar with the new rules.

Raymond had, in fact, pledged to have officers visit Peru schools to deliver refresher courses on the rules of the road. She also pledged to hold parents accountable, too. Children will be sent home with fliers and a reverse-911 message will be sent to Peru households reminding all families of rider responsibilities.

Fines begin at $75 and run up to $750 for repeat offenses.