Mendota softball tops Hall for Three Rivers win: Monday’s NewsTribune Roundup

Softball

Mendota 14, Hall 4 (6 inn.): Leah Henkel went 4 for 4, Lexie Saylor was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Eva Beetz (2 for 4) and Karson Doyle (double) each drove in three runs to lead the Trojans (2-3, 1-0) to victory in their Three Rivers East opener in Mendota.

Also for Mendota, Addison Perryman went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Saylor went five innings for the win with Beetz pitching one scoreless inning in relief.

Ava Delphi, one of six Hall batters with a hit, had a double for the Red Devils.

Morris 3, La Salle-Peru 2 (8 inn.): The Cavs took a 2-1 lead into the seventh, but fell on the road in extra innings.

Bree Ruppert went 2 for 3 for L-P (7-5) while Makenzie Chamberlain (1 for 4) drove in both of the Cavs run.

Princeton 14, Newman 0 (6 inn.): Izzy Gibson went 3 for 4 with a homer, two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Tigresses to a Three Rivers East win in Sterling.

Also for PHS (6-3), Avah Oertel went 2 for 3 with a homer, double and two RBIs, Keely Lawson was 2 for 5 with a double, Sylvie Rutledge went 2 for 4 with a RBI and Lexi Hahn was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI.

The Tigresses put the finishing touches on the 10-run rule victory with six runs in the sixth inning.

Reese Reviglio pitched an eight-hit shutout with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Henry-Senachwine 8, Dwight 2: Brynna Anderson went 3 for 3, including two doubles, a triple and RBI with three runs to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference game in Dwight.

Emma Kay Gaspardo went 2 for 4 for the Mallards (5-1, 4-0) with a home run and three RBI.

Somonauk 6, Earlville 3: The Bobcats scored four runs in the first inning and two in the sixth to turn back the Raiders in Little Ten Conference play.

Savana Lawton had a triple, RBI and run scored for the Raiders, Hailey Mathesius had a single and RBI and Bailey Miller added a single with a run.

Lexington 17, Fieldcrest 2 (4 inn.): Terilynn Timmerman had the only hit of the day for the Knights at Lexington.

Baseball

Annawan-Wethersfield 8, Henry-Senachwine 6: Ashton Sprague, Bobby Gaspardo and Austin Keith each had two hits for the Mallards, who scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh but came up short in nonconference action at Henry.

Sprague and Gaspardo both doubled for the Mallards.

Newman 12, Princeton 2 (5 inn.): The Comets pushed eight runs across in the bottom of the fifth to finish off the Three Rivers East victory in Sterling.

Braden Shaw, the starting and losing pitcher, went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Tigers.

Somonauk 11, Earlville-Leland 1: The Bobcats broke open a one-run game with a nine-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth inning in Somonauk.

Declan Brennan went 2 for 3 while Aaden Browder was 1 for 2 with a RBI for the Red Raiders.

Lexington 9, Fieldcrest 8: The Minutemen pushed four runs across in the bottom of the seventh to rally for the victory in Lexington.

Lucas Anson, Eli Gerdes (doubles two RBIs), Drew Overocker (two doubles, four RBIs) and Lucas May (doubles) each had two hits for the Knights.