The Boatyard Bar & Bistro to reopen April 9 for new season in Ottawa

Diners at The Boatyard Bar & Bistro can enjoy views of the Illinois River while they eat, where wildlife and passing boats highlight the restaurant’s riverfront setting. (Photo Provided By Alissa Bumpus)

The Boatyard Bar & Bistro in Ottawa will reopen for the season Thursday, April 9, bringing back a mix of familiar favorites and new menu offerings.

Co-owner Alissa Bumpus said the restaurant, located at the Starved Rock Marina, will operate Thursday through Monday and remain closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, continuing its seasonal schedule.

“We’re just opening like normal for business,” Bumpus said. “People are welcome to come out, and we do take reservations.”

This marks the second season that Bumpus and her husband, Ben, have operated the restaurant themselves, after taking it over last year. The couple purchased the marina about six years ago, but the restaurant space had previously been leased to another operator.

A key change this season is the addition of a new chef, Steven Jensen, formerly of Stubbz Galley. Bumpus said the updated menu will feature a combination of returning customer favorites and new dishes.

Among the additions are fish and chips, a stuffed chicken risotto and a sichuan style salmon, bringing new flavors to the menu while maintaining the restaurant’s established offerings.

Like many seasonal businesses, preparing for opening day comes with some obstacles. Bumpus said the process begins weeks in advance and includes hiring and training staff, cleaning the building after winter and restocking supplies.

“Some employees come back, some don’t, so we have to hire and train new staff,” she said. “There’s a lot that goes into getting ready.”

Despite the work behind the scenes, Bumpus said the experience remains centered on what draws customers back each year.

“We have the best view from our porch of the river,” she said. “You can sit and watch all the wildlife while you eat.”