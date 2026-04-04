Seneca softball runs season-opening win streak to a dozen: The Times Saturday Roundup

Softball

Seneca 17, Hononegah 6 (5 inn.); Seneca 11, United Township 4: At the Marengo Round Robin on Saturday, the Fighting Irish ran their record to 12-0 to start the season with a pair of victories.

In the win over Hononegah, Tessa Krull (5 IP, 5 ER, 3 K) pitched the win and helped her own cause with a double, home run and five RBIs. Camryn Stecken also homered and drove in four, with Graysen Provance (single, two RBIs), Emma Mino (single, double, three runs scored), Ameliah Weber (single, double) and Lexie Buis (two singles, double) also spearheading the attack.

Hayden Pfeifer (6 IP, 3 ER, 11 K) earned the win against United Township, supported by Krull (home run, three RBIs), Mino (two doubles, four RBIs) and Provance (two singles, two runs scored).

Boys tennis

Freeport 3, Ottawa 2: At Ottawa, the host Pirates lost a narrow decision to the visiting Pretzels. The No. 1 doubles team of Kaden Araujo and Ayden Sexton as well as the No. 3 doubles tandem of Leo England and Logan Walker scored victories for Ottawa.

Boys track and field

Liebhart scores an ‘A’ at Shipley: At Moline’s Gene Shipley ABC Invitational held Friday, Ottawa senior Joey Liebhart scored a first-place finish in the A Division 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.34 seconds.