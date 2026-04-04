Sandwich baseball and softball earn wins: The Times Friday Roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

Baseball

Sandwich 20, Indian Creek 2 (4 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians (4-6-1) scored eight runs in the opening inning to jumpstart the big victory over the Timberwolves.

Jeffery Ashley (two walks, two RBIs), Braden Behringer (two RBIs) and Clayton Anderson (RBI) all had two hits for Sandwich. Cash White (three stolen bases) drove in a pair of runs, while Anthony Wade and Nolan Oros each had an RBI. Arlo Budd (4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) earned the pitching win.

Herscher 14, Seneca 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, the visiting Tigers scored at least two runs in every inning in the win over the Fighting Irish (1-6).

Landyn Ramsey singled for the lone Seneca hit on the day, while Jace Mitchell suffered the loss on the mound.

Pleasant Plains 17, Fieldcrest 0 (6 inn.); Union Grove 10, Fieldcrest 0 (5 inn.): At the Jacksonville Jamboree, the Knights dripped to 3-4 with a pair of losses down south.

Against Pleasant Plains, Losing pitcher Lucas Anson, Eli Gerdes and Lucas May all singled for Fieldcrest. Then in the loss to Union Grove, Caleb Hartley had the Knights’ only hit, while Anson took the loss.

Softball

Sandwich 8, Indian Creek 3: At Sandwich, the Indians scored eight runs in the first in the triumph over the Timberwolves.

Kayden Corneils (double, home run, three RBIs) had three hits for Sandwich, while Jillian Freemon (triple, two RBIs) and Karlie Hardekopf both had two hits. Paige Danner had two RBIs, and Makenzie Hemmingsen drove in a single run. Kendal Petre (7 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 9 K) earned the win.

Track and field

Somonauk’s Hamer part of three wins in Mendota four-team co-ed meet: At Mendota, the Bobcats Caden Hamer won both the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 16.15 seconds) and 1,600 (5:22.7) while being part of the winning 4x800 relay squad with Landin Stillwell, Jackson Brockway and Gunnar Swenson.

Somonauk also had winning efforts from Stillwell (3,200, 10:54.45), Rocco Talarico (300 hurdles, 46.16), Brockway (high jump, 1.73 meters) and the 4x200 relay team (Talarico, Karter Nelson, Chandler Jarka, Tanner Daniels, 1:41.83).

The Newark 4x400 team of Harrison Mathre, Jacob Severson, Teagen Britz, Kellen Westerfield (4:12.21) also placed first, while Earlville’s Daniel Hoffman finished third in the 100 (12.14 seconds) and 200 (24.33).

On the girls side, Serena’s Finley Jobst won the (1,600, 6:30.89) and 3,200 (13:22.87). Caylin Cantlin placed first in the 800 (2:42.6) and second in the 1,600 (6:18.09), while the 4x200 team of Allison Watkins, Keira McNelis, Madilyn Sterchi, Madelynne Domin (2:00.44) ran to first.

Newark’s Kyla Wesseh won the 100 hurdles (19.64) ,and Somonauk’s Ella Roberts was runner-up in the 100 (13.2).

Liebhart scores an ‘A’ at Shipley: At Moline’s Gene Shipley ABC Invitational, Ottawa senior Joey Liebhart scored a first-place finish in the A Division 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.34 seconds.