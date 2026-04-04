Braden Curran pitches, hits Hall to crossover win at Orion: Friday’s BCR/NewsTribune roundup

Baseball

Hall 13, Orion 2: Braden Curran delivered on the mound and at the plate to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory Friday in Orion.

He went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a double and three runs scored. He was also the winning pitcher, scattering three hits over five innings while allowing two unearned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.

Noah Plym went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and Geno Ferrari went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and a RBI while Luke Bryant (RBI) and Hunter Edgcomb each had one hit with two runs.

Plym pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Putnam County 4, El Paso-Gridley 3: Winning pitcher Kade Zimmerlein scattered five hits over four innings while allowing one unearned run and three walks while fanning 10 for the win at Ken Jenkins Field on Friday.

Traxton Mattingly went 2 for 3 with a RBI to lead the Panthers at the plate. Johnathon Stunkel doubled.

Maddox Poole picked up the save with three innings in relief, allowing four hits iwith two strikeouts.

Henry 5, Dwight 2: The Mallards scored all five runs in their first at-bats, including a three-run homer by Austin Keith on the way to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.

Carson Rowe went 2 for 2 out of the leadoff hole for the Mallards with Jacob Miller adding a RBI double and Ashton Sprague an RBI single.

Sprague picked up the win on the mound, allowing five hits, one earned with four walks and four strikeouts. Miller finished out the win in relief.

Pleasant Plains 17, Fieldcrest 0: The Knights were shutout on three hits in their opener at the Jacksonville Jamboree on Friday in a game called by the 10-run rule after six innings.

Lucas Anson, Eli Gerdes and Lucas May each hit safely for the Knights. Anson, the starting pitcher, was tagged with the loss, allowing seven runs, four earned in 4.2 innings.

Union Grove 10, Fieldcrest 0: Caleb Hartley had the lone hit for the Knights, who were also shutout in the nightcap at Jacksonville.

Boys track & field

At Geneseo: Griffin Hammers won the 400 (52.5), Gianni Verucchi won the 3,200 (10:36.44) and Aavery Hill won the discus (47.25m) for La Salle-Peru, which finished third behind Geneseo (87.5) and Sterling (50).

The Cavaliers also won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:43.72. on the legs of Eli Hammers, Griffin Hammers, Jentz Watson and Joseph Gallicheo.

At Mendota: The Trojans opened the season at home, receiving wins from Jamal Lesley in the 100 (11.56), Sebastian Carlos in the 200 (22.74), Axel Ruiz in the 100 hurdles (18.86) and Komen Denault in the pole vault (2.74m).

The Trojans also won the 4x100 relay (49.69)

DePue scored seconds from Edward Rodriquez in the 3,200 (11:32.77) and the 4x100 relay (50.13).

Girls track & field

At Geneseo: La Salle-Peru won three individual events and one relay, finishing second (47) behind host Geneseo (131). Sterling also competed.

L-P got wins from Kiara Mertes in the 200 (27.97), Aubrey Urbanski in the 800 (2:40.34), Ryan Owczarek in the 3,200 (13:53.32) and the 4x100 relay with Isabella Pinter, Mady Putnam, Mertes and Natalia Hein turning in a time of 1:55.81.

At Mendota: Mendota had a pair of double winners with Rylee Woods winning the high jump (1.52m) and the pole vault (2.13m) and Jeniah Francis in the 100 (12.55) and 200 (27.22),

Reagan Atherton was also a winner in the 400 (1:05).

Mens Golf

At East Moline: IVCC shot a round of 326 to finish 10th out of 13 teams in the Blackhawk Spring Invitational at Short Hills Country Club.

Freshman,Chandler Creedon led the Eagles with an 18-hole total of 73 (+1) to finish tied for fourth place. Sophomore Carson Zellers tied for 16th with a 77 (+5).