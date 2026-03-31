Victim of Streator fire identified

Authorities have identified the victim killed in a March 28 fire at 703 N. Everett St., Streator.

Ralph T. Bain III, 70, died of carbon monoxide intoxication due to smoke and soot inhalation from the fire, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said in a Monday press release.

No foul play is suspected at this time, the coroner’s office said.

A forensic investigative autopsy was conducted on Sunday, but further lab, toxicology, and investigative reports are pending the final cause of death.

This incident is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, Streator Police and Fire Departments, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.