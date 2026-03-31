La Salle County sheriff: Put the phone away or pay

La Salle County sheriff’s deputies will step up patrols in April to catch distracted drivers.

In a Monday press release, the sheriff’s office said it is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, state police and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to boost enforcement efforts throughout April, which is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Motorists can expect increased patrols looking for texting, social media use, video viewing, and other distracted driving violations.

“Distracted driving puts everyone at risk, and even a quick glance at a phone can have devastating consequences,” said Sheriff Adam Diss said. “During April, deputies will be looking for distracted driving violations and reminding motorists to put the phone away and focus on the road.

“If you need to send a message, check directions or return a call, pull over and park safely first. Whatever the solution, do not drive distracted.”

In Illinois, manually using an electronic communication device while driving is not only dangerous but also illegal. Put the phone away or pay.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.