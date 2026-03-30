Putnam County Community Theatre holds auditions for summer musical “Shrek”

Auditions are open to incoming 9th graders and up and will take place Saturday, April 11, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Putnam County High School, 402 E Silverspoon Avenue, Granville. (Image provided by Lemont High School)

Auditions are open to incoming 9th graders and up and will take place Saturday, April 11, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Putnam County High School, 402 E Silverspoon Avenue, Granville.

Possible callbacks will be held Saturday, April 18, at 1 p.m.

Those interested in auditioning should prepare a 60- to 90-second excerpt from a Broadway musical of their choice. Auditioners will also be asked to read lines from “Shrek.”

Auditioners must reserve an audition time slot online at https://koalendar.com/e/pcct-shrek-auditions or by emailing pccommunitytheatre@gmail.com.

Performances for “Shrek” will run Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12 and Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19 at Putnam County High School.

Direct questions to pccommunitytheatre@gmail.com.