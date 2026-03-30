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Putnam County Community Theatre holds auditions for summer musical “Shrek”

Open to high school students; auditions April 11 at Putnam County High School

Lemont High School’s Performing Arts Center will feature Music Theater International’s Shrek The Musical for nightly performances at 7 p.m. from Thursday, May 9 through Saturday, May 11, 2024

Auditions are open to incoming 9th graders and up and will take place Saturday, April 11, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Putnam County High School, 402 E Silverspoon Avenue, Granville. (Image provided by Lemont High School)

By Shaw Local News Network

Auditions are open to incoming 9th graders and up and will take place Saturday, April 11, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Putnam County High School, 402 E Silverspoon Avenue, Granville.

Possible callbacks will be held Saturday, April 18, at 1 p.m.

Those interested in auditioning should prepare a 60- to 90-second excerpt from a Broadway musical of their choice. Auditioners will also be asked to read lines from “Shrek.”

Auditioners must reserve an audition time slot online at https://koalendar.com/e/pcct-shrek-auditions or by emailing pccommunitytheatre@gmail.com.

Performances for “Shrek” will run Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12 and Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19 at Putnam County High School.

Direct questions to pccommunitytheatre@gmail.com.

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