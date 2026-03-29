Tessa Krull pitches, hits Seneca past JCA: The Times Saturday Roundup

Softball

Seneca 11, Joliet Catholic 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (9-0) plated seven runs in the first in the win.

Graysen Provance (triple, two RBIs), Lexie Buis (triple, home run, RBI) and Tessa Krull (double, home run, four RBIs) all had two hits for Seneca. Emma Mino also homered and knocked in two. Krull (5 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 8 K) earned the pitching victory.

Oswego East 10-7, Ottawa 9-4: At Ottawa, the Pirates (3-4) dropped a doubleheader to the Wolves.

Bobbi Snook (double, home run, two RBIs) had three hits to lead Ottawa in the opener, while Piper Lewis (two doubles), Kennedy Kane, Joslyn Rose (double, RBI) and Avery Leigh (double, two RBIs) all had two hits. Teagan Darif homered and drove in two, while Reese Purcell doubled and drove in one. Addie Russell (7 IP, 11 H, 9 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) took the loss.

In Game 2, Purcell had three hits with Lewis collecting two hits and two RBIs. Leela Groom also had two RBIs. Kane (7 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 10 K) suffered the loss.

Marquette 8-15, Princeville 4-8: At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders improved to 7-2 with the doubleheader sweep of the Princes.

Kelsey Cuchra (two doubles, two RBIs), Kinley Rick (RBI) and Emily Ryan-Adair (two RBIs) each had two hits for Marquette in the opener, while Melanie Gonzalez had two RBIs. Rick (7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 12 K) earned the win in the circle.

In the second game, Cuchra (double, three RBIs) and Lily Brewer (two RBIs) each had two hits. Hunter Hopkins (three RBIs) tripled, while Rick (two RBIs) and Taylor Gamons both doubled. Savannah Erickson (Win, 5⅔ IP, 11 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) and Rick (1⅓ Ip, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) combined pitching efforts.

Hall 12, Somonauk/Leland 1 (6 inn.): At Somonauk, the Bobcats fell to 2-2 with the loss to the Red Devils.

Ashley McCoy, Brooke Bahrey and Makenzie Anderson all singled for S/L while Kaydence Eade (6 IP, 12 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 8 K) suffered the loss.

Leyden 16, Newark 5 (5 inn.): At the Lenz Field Jamboree in Jacksonville, the eagles scored 11 runs in the first inning in the win over the Norsemen.

Bailey Schutter singled, doubled and drove in two runs to lead Newark.

Dwight 11, El Paso-Gridley 9: At Dwight, the Trojans outhit the Titans 12-4 in the win.

Raegan Brown (double) and Madi Ely (two triples, RBI) both had three hits for Dwight (4-3). Taylor Heath homered and drove in four, while McKenna Woodcock double and had an RBI. Heath (5⅓ IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 12 K) earned the pitching win.

Baseball

Marquette 17, Rochelle 5: At Rochelle, the Crusaders trailed by two before exploding for nine runs against the host Hubs in the fifth inning, then added five more tallies in the seventh.

Connor Baker had three hits and three RBIs to lead Marquette (6-0). Grant Dose (double, two RBIs), Griffin Dobberstein (double, RBI), Anthony Couch (three RBIs) and Alec Novotney all had two hits. Caden Durdan doubled and had two RBIs, while Easton Debernardi, Jaxon Higgins and Grady Dose each drove in a single run. Couch (1⅔ IP, 3 K) earned the pitching win with Novotney firing two perfect innings with four strikeouts.

PORTA/AC/Greenview 8, Newark 1: At the Lenz Field Jamboree in Jacksonville, Eastin McBroom had the Norsemen’s two hits in the loss to the Bluejays.

Dwight 8, Somonauk 2: At Dwight, the Trojans scored five times in the fifth in the win over the Bobcats.

Dwight (4-2) was led by three hits from Jackson Launius (double, RBI) and two hits each from Jacob Wilkey (two doubles, RBI) and Maddox DeLong (RBI). Wilkey (5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K) earned the pitching victory.

Brady Andrews and Connor Knutson (double, RBI) each had two hits for Somonauk (1-1). Luke Hartsell (4⅔ Ip, 8 H, 6 ER, 6 K) took the loss.