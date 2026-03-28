OSF HealthCare brings cancer clinic to OSF Saint Paul Medical Center

OSF HealthCare announced the return of oncology services to the OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota. (Scott Anderson)

OSF HealthCare announced the return of oncology services to the OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota, starting on March 30 in the Community Health Services Department.

“Bringing these services back to Mendota is an important step in supporting our patients and community,” President of OSF Saint Paul Medical Center Heather Bomstad said in a news release. “We are proud to offer access to specialized cancer care with the support of our broader OSF HealthCare network.”

OSF HealthCare also announced that they are welcoming Meraj Aziz to the cancer clinic. According to the release, Aziz specializes in hematology and medical oncology.

Aziz will see patients on Mondays at the OSF Saint Paul Medical Center to provide evaluation, treatment and ongoing care for individuals facing cancer and blood disorders.

“I provide compassionate, evidence-based care with open communication, shared decisions and holistic support that treats both the illness and the emotional well-being of patients and their families,” Aziz said in the release.

Aziz will work closely with oncology nurse navigator Jana Trembly, according to the release.

Appointments for the cancer care clinic at OSF Saint Paul may be scheduled by calling 815-539-1422.

For more information, call 815-539-7461.