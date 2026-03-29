Mendota closes streets June 14 for mural project celebration

The Mendota City Council decided to grant the request of the city's Arts Commission at their Monday, March 16 meeting. (Tom Collins)

The Mendota City Council approved a street closure on Sunday, June 14 to allow the Arts Commission to celebrate the Reimagine Mendota mural project with community events and art activities.

The 700 block of Illinois Avenue and Veteran’s Park Avenue will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The celebration will feature mural painting and dedications at 907 Washington Street and 728 Main Street.

Art activities for all ages and a nature-themed mixed media exhibition will also be featured.

Project Director Annie Short said the event will showcase the community’s commitment to public art and creative expression.

Short said additional details about the celebration will be announced after an April 7 planning meeting.

For more information, contact the Mendota Arts Commission or call the Mendota City Hall at 815-539-9926.