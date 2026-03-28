Seneca softball tops St. Bede, moves to 8-0 : The Times Friday Roundup

Softball

Seneca 12, St. Bede 0 (5 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (8-0) scored 11 times in the second of the Tri-County Conference win over the Bruins.

Emma Mino (double, two RBIs) led Seneca with three hits, while Hayden Pfeifer (double, home run, four RBIs), Tessa Krull (home run, two RBIs), Ameliah Weber (double, RBI) and Kaylee Klinker (two RBIs) all had two hits. Pfeifer (5 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 6 K) earned the win in the circle.

Sandwich 8, Plainfield South 4: At Plainfield, the Indians (2-2) scored twice in the third and three times in the fourth to take control in the win over the Cougars.

Kayden Corneils smacked a solo home run for Sandwich, while Kendal Petre, Coraline Stevens and Makenzie Hemmingsen also had RBIs. Jillian Freemon (7 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 13 K) earned the pitching victory.

Somonauk/Leland 15, Hinckley-Big Rock 0 (4 inn.): At Hinckley, the Bobcats added to a two-run lead by scoring seven times in the second in the win over the Royals.

MacKenna McMahan (double, three RBIs) had three hits for S/L, while Kennedy Barshinger (three RBIs) and Kira Barnes (RBI) each had two hits. Winning pitcher Brielle Deacon (4 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 7 K) doubled in a pair of runs.

Newark 8, Genoa-Kingston 7: At Lenz Field Jamboree in Jacksonville, Adelaide Johnson singled three times and tripled in four at-bats to lead the Norsemen (2-3) to the triumph.

Claudia Heubel tripled in a run, Brooklyn Wallin had three hits, LeAnn Monsess doubled, and Zoey Carlson had two hits and an RBI. Cayla Pottinger (Win, 4 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) and Rylie Carlson (3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) shared time in the circle.

Wilmington 17, Dwight 0 (4 inn.): At Dwight, the Trojans were defeated by the Wildcats.

McKenna Woodcock, Madi Ely, Taylor Heath, Raegan Brown, Taylor Frobish and Dorothy Wilson all singled for Dwight (3-3).

Baseball

Morton 9, Streator 0: At Morton, the Bulldogs (3-3-1) were no-hit by three Potter pitchers.

Streator’s Brendan Stillwell (Loss, 4 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 4 K) and Isaac Melvin (2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Greenfield/Northwestern 9, Newark 8: At the Lenz Field Jamboree in Jacksonville, the Tigers scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to top the Norsemen (1-4).

David Ulrich, Shawn Seyller and Jimmy Kath had RBIs for Newark. Ulrich (5⅓ IP, 1 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6K) took the loss.

Watkins Memorial 14, Sandwich 3 (6 inn.): At Battle Creek, Tenn., the Indians led 2-1 after one inning but the Warriors responded with four runs in the second to take control.

Nick Michalek went 4 for 4 with a triple to lead Sandwich (1-6-1), while Jeffery Ashley and Braden Behringer (triple) each had two hits. Brody Cole had the Indians lone RBI. Cole (3 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 3 Bb, 3 K) and Arol Budd (3 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 BB) shared the pitching duties.

Track and Field

Somonauk’s Punsalan, Dwight’s Meister earn titles at Top Times Championships: At Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center, Somonauk’s Punsalan (pole vault, 3.50 meters) and Dwight’s Graham Meister (shot put, 19.09 meters) posted first-place finishes.

The Times-area also had top 10 finishes from Seneca’s Matt Stach (long jump, 3rd, 6.91), Lila Coleman (400-meter, 4th, 1:00.33) and Avery Aldridge (pole vault, 10th, 2.80), Dwight’s Mikayla Chambers (800, 2nd, 2:18.42) and Joe Faris (800, 9th, 2:02.31), and Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett (long jump, 9th, 6.39; triple jump, 4th, 13.59).