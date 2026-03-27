Mendota YMCA hosting Easter egg hunt

The Mendota YMCA will have its Easter egg hunt at Veterans Park. (noblige)

Get ready for a fun-filled family event on Saturday, April 4th at Veterans Park in Mendota.

The Mendota City Council approved the use of Veterans Park for the Mendota YMCA Easter egg hunt.

The Y invited kids of all ages for the event that is free and open to the public.

The first hunt begins at 10 a.m. with kids from 18 months old through four years old. Kids ages 5-7 will start at 10:30 a.m., and kids ages 8-10 start at 11 a.m.

Each age group will have a chance to find one of the three golden eggs hidden for a chance to win a special prize.

For more information, call 815-538-2900.