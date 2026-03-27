Dalton Mesarchik murder remains unsolved after 23 years

Photos lined up of 7-year-old Dalton Mesarchik at the vigil at Heritage Park in Streator on Saturday March 30. (Maribeth Wilson)

Twenty-three years ago, 7-year-old Dalton Mesarchik waited on his family’s enclosed porch in Streator for a ride to Bible study. It never arrived.

However, Mesarchik left his front porch and someone took him from his family forever. He was 34 days from his eighth birthday.

For more than two decades, his family has advocated for justice, holding out hope that his killer will be brought to account.

On March 26, 2003, the night of Dalton’s abduction, law enforcement arrived with bloodhounds 45 minutes after he was reported missing.

He was found less than 24 hours later in the Vermilion River, south of Streator in Livingston County, by a fisherman about 11:30 a.m. March 27.

The murder weapon — a 3-pound Benchtop Pro sledgehammer sold only at K-Mart — was found in a steel trash receptacle behind the Polish National Alliance Hall, a few miles from the river. News reports at the time said the hammer had Mesarchik’s blood on it and underwent further forensic testing.

In recent years, anonymous letters have circulated claiming to have information about the murder.

In 2009, photocopied letters were distributed throughout the Streator area claiming to identify the murderer. In July 2010, letters again circulated to businesses, residents and government entities claiming to have information about the murder or murderers and other crimes in the area.

In December 2024, authorities began investigating handwritten letters that were photocopied and mailed to various Streator businesses. Streator Police Chief John Franklin told Shaw Local News Network the department received three letters as of Wednesday morning, all mailed from El Paso.

It is unknown whether the letters are connected to the 2009 and 2010 letters.

No new information has come to light in the past decade. However, the FBI and Illinois State Police continue seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for Mesarchik’s disappearance and death.

Shaw Local News Network submitted Freedom of Information requests beginning in May 2023 for case documents and interviews. All requests were denied as “unduly burdensome” by the Illinois State Police. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is reviewing Shaw’s appeal.

Dalton Mesarchik’s mother Michelle walks through the crowd gathered Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Heritage Park in Streator after a memorial marking the 20th anniversary of her son's murder. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Danielle Mesarchik, Dalton’s sister, expressed frustration with the lack of communication from investigators.

“Whether there is no news, or they learned something new, as the sister of the murder victim, it’s reassuring to hear anything at all,” she said. “Unfortunately, for over a year and a half, we’ve just gotten nothing. The only time I heard anything was when I would reach out first.”

Shaw Local News Network reached out to both the FBI and the Illinois State Police with interview requests. Both declined, stating they were unable to accommodate an interview at this time.

“As the anniversary approaches, the FBI and Illinois State Police continue to encourage the public to report any information, even if they’re uncertain of its value, regarding the disappearance and death of Dalton Mesarchik to law enforcement,” the FBI’s Chicago Public Affairs Team said in an email.

Tips from the public remain an important resource in cases like this. Members of the public can reach out with information via tips.fbi.gov or 312-421-6700, even anonymously.

Mesarchik’s disappearance and death have attracted nationwide attention over the years. His family appeared on The Steve Wilkos Show in June 2016 and announced they would appear in another episode in December 2025.

The case has been featured on YouTube and numerous podcasts.

A Justice for Dalton Mesarchik Facebook page has been established.

Danielle said she wants people to remember the silly and quirky things about her brother. He loved mustard on everything, even steak and pork chops. He appreciated the little things, loved art and played with his toy Harley motorcycles like it was the first time he saw them every single time.

“He also loved to sneak strawberry bars and sundae cones out of the deep freezer with me,” she said.