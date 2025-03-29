22 years later, Dalton Mesarchik case remains unsolved

Photos lined up of 7-year-old Dalton Mesarchik at the vigil on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Heritage Park in Streator. (Maribeth Wilson)

It’s been more than 22 years since Dalton Mesarchik, a 7-year-old Streator boy was abducted and murdered.

Mesarchik was found less than 24 hours after he was reported missing in the Vermilion River, south of Streator in Livingston County by a fisherman around 11:30 a.m. on March 27.

Mesarchik was 34 days shy of his 8th birthday when he vanished off his family’s enclosed porch around 7:15 p.m. on March 26, 2003, in Streator, waiting for a ride to Bible study.

Law enforcement ascended on the scene with bloodhounds 45 minutes after he was reported missing, according to news reports at the time. The church driver had a family emergency out of state. The family said they were not notified.

The murder weapon, a three-pound Benchtop Pro sledgehammer– only sold at K-Mart, was found a few miles from the river in a steel trash receptacle, behind the Polish National Alliance Hall. News reports at the time said the hammer had Mesarchik’s blood on it and the hammer was undergoing further forensic tests.

No new information has come to light in the past decade, however, last November letters were sent out to local businesses claiming to have information regarding the murder.

This is not the first time letters have circulated regarding the Mesarchik murder. In 2009, photo-copied letters were anonymously distributed in the Streator area claiming to know who the murderer was, according to news reports at the time.

Once again, in July 2010, letters circulated to businesses, residents and governmental entities in the Streator area claiming to have information about the murder or murderers as well as other crimes in the area.

FBI Public Officer Gabrielle Szlenkier said that the November letters were unsubstantiated and didn’t seem to have significant investigative purview.

In the 22 years since the abduction and death of Dalton Mesarchik his family has advocated tirelessly for justice, holding out hope that one day truth will persevere and his killer will be brought to justice.

Shaw Local News Network began sending Freedom of Information requests in May 2023, requesting all documents in the case including interviews – all of which have been denied because they were considered “unduly burdensome” by ISP.

Shaw narrowed the requests and they still were denied, with ISP citing an active investigation and the request as “unduly burdensome.” Shaw has appealed the denial and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office continues to review it. Shaw has sent nine emails to authorities requesting an update since July 1 – with one response returned that the investigation remains active.

Shaw also has sent requests to the FBI for interviews with members of the task force on multiple occasions.

Szlenkier said in an email the FBI and ISP continue to seek the public’s assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible for the disappearance and death of Dalton Mesarchik.

“As with all our investigations, we adjust and refine our strategy based on the results of ongoing leads, which include tips we receive through public outreach,” she said. “On this anniversary, we encourage those with information, even if they’re not certain of its value, to come forward by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting online at tips.fbi.gov.”

Tips from the public remain an important resource in cases like this and the FBI and ISP encourage members of the public to reach out with information via tips.fbi.gov or 312-421-6700 (even anonymously).

Dalton’s disappearance and death has attracted nationwide attention over the years: His family appeared on the Steve Wilkos Show in June 2016 and the family announced they will appear in another episode this May.

The case has also been featured on YouTube and numerous Podcasts, which Michelle said she has not given permission for approval of or seen any monetary funds from any that claim to donate to the families.

A Justice for Dalton Mesarchik Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/daltonmesarchik also has been established.