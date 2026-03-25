Mendota donates $6K to Graves-Hume Public Library summer reading program

Carolynn Ohlendorf of the Graves-Hume Public Library said that this year the library is having the program through June and July, and adding some extra programs throughout for multiple age groups. (Scott Anderson)

The Graves-Hume Public Library will have more funds for its reading program this summer after the Mendota City Council approved a $6,000 donation.

Fourth Ward Alderwoman Vicki Johnson said that the money is going to be used for activities that the library does throughout the summer.

Carolynn Ohlendorf of the Graves-Hume Public Library, who runs the summer reading program, said that this year the library is having the program through June and July and is adding some extra programs for multiple age groups.

“In addition to the regular programs, we’re doing a number of things,” she said. “We’re having open play days so we’re going to offer an open play and open craft once a week on Thursdays in June and July. We’re offering more video game groups and then we’re having some people come in to do programs like the U of I extension office, and more stuff like that, so there’s plenty to do.”

For more information, call 815-910-3470.