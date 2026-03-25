Marseilles killer ordered back to court June 5

More time coming? Logan Petre, 23, of Marseilles, seen here at his Nov. 24, 2025, sentencing for murder, faces additional charges of home invasion and aggravated battery. If convicted of some combination of charges, his prison term could be extended from 52 to 82 years. The charges aren't new; La Salle County prosecutors simply held them in abeyance while trying him for murdering father Leo Petre. (Scott Anderson)

A convicted Marseilles killer awaits new felony trials in La Salle County. If convicted, Logan Petre could get years added to his murder sentence.

Petre, 23, appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court and left with a June 5 date for multiple counts of aggravated battery, all for incidents in La Salle County Jail, and home invasion, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years. Trial dates are pending.

Wednesday’s hearing was otherwise uneventful – a heavily-manacled Petre entered composed and silent, which wasn’t the case at Petre’s appearances last year.

Both at the verdict and at sentencing, Petre exploded in court and was forcibly removed after ignoring repeated warnings to compose himself. Judge Michelle A. Vescogni handed down a 52-year sentence after he’d been removed.

That 52-year term no longer is set in stone. If convicted of some combination of his pending charges, Petre could see his prison time extended to as much as 82 years.

Neither charge is new, but prosecutors held the home invasion and battery charges in abeyance to focus on Petre’s murder case. Petre stood for a bench trial last year for the strangulation of his father, Leo Petre, on Father’s Day weekend 2024.

With that matter closed (though an appeal is pending), prosecutors now turn their attention to other charges sidelined by the murder case.

While a few low-level charges against Petre were dismissed, such as DUIs, First Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jason Goode said prosecutors wouldn’t turn a blind eye to the injuries against persons or to serious property crimes.

“These cases have victims,” Goode emphasized, “so we are willing to pursue them despite the lengthy sentence Mr. Petre is already serving.”