Marseilles man arrested on homicide charge

A Marseilles man died and another Marseilles man is being held in La Salle County Jail, awaiting the filing of a homicide charge.

Logan M. Petre, 21, is in custody held on first-degree murder-homicide, according to the the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office website.

A report from the Marseilles Police Department, the arresting agency, was not immediately available and a message left with Chief Todd Gordon was not immediately returned. La Salle County Coroner Rich Ploch said a press release was pending.

However, La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro confirmed Petre was taken into custody early Saturday following the investigation of a homicide reported early Saturday.

Navarro declined additional comment, citing Illinois Supreme Court rules that prohibit prosecutors from discussing active cases.

Petre was expected to appear Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a detention hearing, at which time prosecutors would make an open-court disclosure on facts from the case.

Illinois abolished cash bail last autumn and all suspects, including homicide defendants, receive a presumption of pre-trial release. To date, however, no suspect charged with first-degree murder in La Salle County has been released from custody while awaiting trial.

Petre’s bid for pre-trial release will be further complicated by the fact he has three open cases, two of them for forcible and/or violent felony charges.

According to La Salle County Circuit Court records, Petre is awaiting trial for a June 2023 home invasion. A month later, and after being granted pre-trial release, he was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. In November, he was charged with DUI.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.