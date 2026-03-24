Peru close to securing nearly $700K electrical grant

Blackouts are not a problem in Peru, but city officials still think they can reduce outages and improve overall efficiency. They’re getting state help to do it.
On Monday, the Peru City Council unanimously adopted a resolution to complete a grant agreement with the Illinois Finance Authority. If finalized, Springfield would dole out federal funds for improvements that will prevent outages and enhance the resilience of the electric grid.
Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said the city doesn’t have an outage problem. Rather, the pending $686,000 grant will make overall improvements to the city’s electric infrastructure.
“We’ll strengthen part of our core trunk lines that impact the city’s entire distribution grid,” said Kevin Minnick, electric operations manager.
Other matters
- The city’s Easter Egg Hunt will be at noon Saturday at Centennial Park
- Lighting will be installed in the lower rooms for display of items by the Peru Historical Society
- Alderman Rick O’Sadnick reminded residents of the Palm Sunday Breakfast (6 a.m. to noon) at St. Joseph’s Halle