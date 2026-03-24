Peru close to securing nearly $700K electrical grant

A new decorative clock was unveiled Wednesday in front of Peru City Hall. The clock was paid for by Anne Baker, and it contains a plaque honoring her late husband, Donald Baker, former longtime mayor of Peru. (Shaw Local News Network)

Blackouts are not a problem in Peru, but city officials still think they can reduce outages and improve overall efficiency. They’re getting state help to do it.

On Monday, the Peru City Council unanimously adopted a resolution to complete a grant agreement with the Illinois Finance Authority. If finalized, Springfield would dole out federal funds for improvements that will prevent outages and enhance the resilience of the electric grid.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said the city doesn’t have an outage problem. Rather, the pending $686,000 grant will make overall improvements to the city’s electric infrastructure.

“We’ll strengthen part of our core trunk lines that impact the city’s entire distribution grid,” said Kevin Minnick, electric operations manager.

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