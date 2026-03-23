Streator murder case on track for June 1 trial

A June 1 jury trial in the Streator strangulation case looks like a go, though Joshua Casey’s judge did approve a small scheduling adjustment. Casey, seen here at a prevous La Salle County court appreance, is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly strangling Jessica Balma in Streator. (Tom Collins)

A June 1 jury trial in the Streator strangulation case looks like a go, though Joshua Casey’s judge did approve a small scheduling adjustment.

Joshua Casey, 40, appeared Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a status hearing ahead of his trial for first-degree murder. He would face up to 60 years if convicted of killing Jessica Balma, who was found dead March 4, 2025.

Attorneys advised La Salle County Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni that they will be ready for jury trial as scheduled. Casey’s lawyer, however, asked for a new final pre-trial conference closer to the eve of trial.

Vescogni approved that request and ordered Casey to return Friday, May 22 for a hearing on any last-minute issues. One such issue may be autopsy photos; prosecutor Greg Sticka said he anticipates a motion on whether to introduce them to jurors.

With murder cases, defense lawyers typically argue against the admission of graphic images as prejudicial while prosecutors typically label them essential to the case.

Casey was one of seven suspects charged with murder in a roughly 20-month span, widely believed to be a first for La Salle County.

Malcolm Whitfield and Tyler Skerett of Streator were convicted of murder and drew long sentences tantamount to life. Logan Petre drew 52 years for strangling his father, Leo Petre, in their Marseilles home.

Still awaiting trial are Casey as well as Nicolaus Phillips and Chastity Furar, both charged in the 2023 shooting death of Eric Clements of Ottawa. New trial dates are expected in April. Likely to go last is Ronald Martin Jr., who is charged with shooting and killing two people last summer in rural Sheridan.