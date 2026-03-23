Putnam County library screens documentary on Three Mile Island nuclear accident

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch invites the public to attend a free screening of “Radioactive: The Women of Three Mile Island” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch invites the public to attend a free screening of “Radioactive: The Women of Three Mile Island” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.

This award-winning documentary examines the 1979 Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station accident, the worst commercial nuclear meltdown in U.S. history, and its lasting aftermath.

Featuring Jane Fonda, the film reveals the untold stories of four determined homemakers who challenged the plant operator all the way to the Supreme Court, alongside a young journalist caught in the middle of the crisis. Decades later, the women, legal advocates, and the reporter reflect on the consequences that continue to shape the community and future generations.

The film is one hour, and 17 minutes, not rated and made possible through Kanopy. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.