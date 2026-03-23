Putnam County library invites public to help NASA identify clouds on Mars

The Putnam Public Library District’s Granville Branch invites the public to join a Citizen Science project, “Do NASA Live – Cloudspotting on Mars,” at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 2.

Have you ever wondered what’s happening in the Martian sky? Scientists are eager to find out, and now the public can help. Participants will review NASA imagery to identify clouds over Mars, contributing to scientific research on daily and seasonal weather patterns.

Using data from the Mars Climate Sounder aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, attendees will help detect high-altitude water-ice and carbon-dioxide clouds. These observations support ongoing research into Mars’s climate and provide clues about the planet’s past, including conditions that may have supported liquid water. Participants will learn to recognize and label cloud features, enabling scientists to study how Martian clouds form and evolve over time.

The program will be in-person at the Granville Branch and livestreamed by SciStarter, allowing participants to contribute data and interact with scientists in real time. Attendees should bring their own devices — laptops are recommended, followed by tablets — and charging cords for the two-hour program.

This event is part of Acts of Science: Connected, a Citizen Science Month collaboration with SciStarter and NASA Citizen Science. No science background is required—just curiosity and an interest in exploring Mars. The program is geared to adults and youth ages 13 and older.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.