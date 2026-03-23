Putnam County library hosts adult book club on Benedict Arnold March 31

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch will hold its monthly hybrid meeting of “Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together” at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.

Adults 19 and older are invited to a hybrid community book club that brings readers together to explore the American Revolution through shared reading, conversation, and film. Each month, participants will watch a preview from the PBS documentary “The American Revolution” by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt, along with additional short videos connected to the featured book, before taking part in an informal discussion.

The featured title for this session is “The Notorious Benedict Arnold,” by Steve Sheinkin. This biography explores the complex story behind America’s most infamous traitor, who was also once one of its most effective Revolutionary War heroes.