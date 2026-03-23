Meet the 2025-26 All-BCR Boys Basketball Team

Hall senior Braden Curran was hard driven for the Red Devils this season, averaging 14.8, points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals. (Scott Anderson)

FIRST TEAM

Braden Curran, Hall, sr.

The high energy senior forward led the Red Devils across the board in scoring (14.8), rebounds (6.4) and steals (2.6) while playing lockdown defense. He became the 13th 1,000-point scorer in program history. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection and received IBCA Class 2A Special Mention honors.

Braden Curran (Hall)

Gino Ferrari, St. Bede, sr.

The southpaw shooter was the Bruins and area’s leader in scoring (15.3) and rebounding (7.7) while shooting 27% on 3s. He led the Bruins to a Class 1A regional championship appearance, earning second-team Tri-County All-Conference honors.

Gino Ferrari (SBA)

Carson Gruber, Bureau Valley, fr.

The rookie hot shot splashed onto the scene with a freshman tournament record 37-point effort against Princeton at the Colmone Classic, including nine 3-pointers. He led the Storm in scoring at 14.7 ppg while averaging 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals, shooting 35% on 3s. He was named first-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

Carson Gruber (BVHS)

Gavin Lanham, Princeton, sr.

The senior guard gave the Tigers a floor leader as the only returning starter from their 2024-25 sectional finalist. He averaged 9.9 points, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 33% on 3-point shooting. He was named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Gavin Lanham (PHS)

Chace Sterling, Hall, so.

The young Red Devil had a Sterling sophomore season, providing Hall a much-needed inside presence, whose absence was felt when he went out with an injury. The Hall big man averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds, second on his team only to Braden Curran. He earned Three Rivers East All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Chace Sterling (Photo provided by HHS)

SECOND TEAM

Blake Foster, Bureau Valley, jr.

Foster had a well-rounded game for the Storm, averaging 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He will be remembered most for the shot of the year with his full-court sling to spark the Storm to a 55-53 win at Hall. Foster was named second-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

Blake Foster (BVHS)

Jack Oester, Princeton, so.

Oester stepped up in his first season on the Tigers’ varsity, using his ability to drive to the hoop for a team-high scoring average of 10.2 ppg along with 3.1 assists per game. He received Honorable Mention honors in the Three Rivers East.

Jack Oester (PHS)

Logan Philhower, Bureau Valley, sr.

Philhower had a solid senior season for BV averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He led the Storm with 37% shooting on 3-pointers. He was named Special Mention Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

Logan Philhower (BVHS)

Noah Plym, Hall, jr.

The junior guard provided the Red Devils with a third double-figure scorer, averaging 10.0 ppg along with 2.0 assists. Plym received Honorable Mention honors in the Three Rivers East.

Noah Plym (Photo provided by HHS)

Alec Tomsha, St. Bede, jr.

The junior guard gave the Bruins an outside scoring threat the moment he walked onto the floor, making good on an area-best 85 3-pointers (37%). He averaged 9.2 ppg. He earned Honorable Mention honors in the Tri-County All-Conference.

Alec Tomsha (SBA)

THIRD TEAM

Greyson Bickett, Hall, sr.

Bickett gave the Red Devils a steady influence at point guard, dishing out 2.2 assists per game. He also averaged 7.2 points while shooting 27% on 3s and 73% on free throws along with 1.2 steals a game.

Greyson Bickett (Photo provided by HHS)

Gus Burr, St. Bede, sr.

Burr gave the Bruins a well-rounded, hard-nosed game. The senior guard was the area leader in assists at 3.3 per game while averaging 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Gus Burr (SBA)

Carter Chhim, Bureau Valley, jr.

Chhim played an all-around game for the Storm, averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals along with 2.7 rebounds per game. The junior guard was named Special Mention Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

Carter Chhim (BVHS)

Jackson Mason, Princeton, sr.

Mason made the most of his opportunity stepping into the Tigers’ starting lineup this season, averaging 9.5 points and 2.0 assists with 34 3s. The senior forward will forever be remembered for his game-winning shot at the buzzer against Hall.

Jackson Mason (PHS)

Carson Riva, St. Bede, sr.

Riva led the area in 3-point shooting with a 38% clip. He also averaged 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

Carson Riva (SBA)

HONORABLE MENTION

Harley Blair, LaMoille, jr.; Stihl Brokaw, Princeton, sr.; Connor Deering, LaMoille, sr.; Ryan Jagers, Princeton, sr.; Julian Mucha, Princeton, fr.; Diego Perez, DePue, so.; Graham Ross, St. Bede, so.