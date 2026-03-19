Seneca’s Lila Coleman 2nd in long jump at Normal West: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls track and field

Seneca’s Lila Coleman 2nd in long jump at Normal: In the Normal West Lady Wildcat Indoor Invitational on Wednesday, Fighting Irish senior Lila Coleman placed second, leaping 5.23 meters in the long jump at the talent-filled event.

Seneca also received solid marks from Julie Mueller (800-meter, 17th, 2:45.67), Lily Mueller (1600, 13th, 6:03.17), Gracie Smith (shot put, 16th, 8.50 meters), Emily Brown (high jump, 14th, 1.32 meters) and Delaney Cato (long jump, fifth, 4.75 meters).

Somonauk’s Alexis Punsalan cleared 3.25 meters in the pole vault to place fifth. Fieldcrest’s Ivory Bryant (60-meter hurdles, 10.36 seconds) and Pru Mangan (shot put, 9.35 meters) both finished 11th.

Baseball

Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Seneca 5: At Seneca, the visiting Panthers scored six runs in the fourth inning to key the win over the Fighting Irish (0-1).

Brant Roe (double, two RBIs) and Cody Clennon (double, RBI) both had two hits for Seneca, while Cam Shriey (triple) and Joey Arnold each added an RBI. Shriey started on the mound and struck out six, walked three and allowed just one hit in three innings.