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Seneca’s Lila Coleman 2nd in long jump at Normal West: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Fighting Irish baseball falls in its season opener

Seneca's Lila Coleman

Seneca's Lila Coleman (Provided by Seneca High School)

By Brian Hoxsey

Girls track and field

Seneca’s Lila Coleman 2nd in long jump at Normal: In the Normal West Lady Wildcat Indoor Invitational on Wednesday, Fighting Irish senior Lila Coleman placed second, leaping 5.23 meters in the long jump at the talent-filled event.

Seneca also received solid marks from Julie Mueller (800-meter, 17th, 2:45.67), Lily Mueller (1600, 13th, 6:03.17), Gracie Smith (shot put, 16th, 8.50 meters), Emily Brown (high jump, 14th, 1.32 meters) and Delaney Cato (long jump, fifth, 4.75 meters).

Somonauk’s Alexis Punsalan cleared 3.25 meters in the pole vault to place fifth. Fieldcrest’s Ivory Bryant (60-meter hurdles, 10.36 seconds) and Pru Mangan (shot put, 9.35 meters) both finished 11th.

Baseball

Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Seneca 5: At Seneca, the visiting Panthers scored six runs in the fourth inning to key the win over the Fighting Irish (0-1).

Brant Roe (double, two RBIs) and Cody Clennon (double, RBI) both had two hits for Seneca, while Cam Shriey (triple) and Joey Arnold each added an RBI. Shriey started on the mound and struck out six, walked three and allowed just one hit in three innings.

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Brian Hoxsey

Brian Hoxsey

I worked for 25 years as a CNC operator and in 2005 answered an ad in The Times for a freelance sports writer position. I became a full-time sports writer/columnist for The Times in February of 2016. I enjoy researching high school athletics history, and in my spare time like to do the same, but also play video games and watch Twitch.