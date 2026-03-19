Rockdale felony suspect jailed for driving offense

A Rockdale man charged with possession of a stolen car, among other felony charges, is back in La Salle County Jail.

John M. Planinsek, 39, was charged with driving while revoked at 9 a.m. Thursday on East Etna Road, Ottawa police said. Patrol officers had spotted Planinsek and knew he was ineligible to drive.

Planinsek was taken to the La Salle County Jail. He awaits a hearing in La Salle County Circuit Court on a charge of violating his pre-trial release.

Pre-trial release was granted in September after he was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and retail theft. A misdemeanor charge, such as driving while revoked, is grounds to have pre-trial release terminated.