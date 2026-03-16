Ottawa’s leaf vacuum program to resume Apr. 1

The city of Ottawa’s annual city leaf vacuum program will resume Wednesday, Apr. 1. (Photo Provided By City of Ottawa)

Ottawa will resume its leaf vacuum program beginning Wednesday, April 1.

Two crews will begin the collection in areas S-1 and W-1, with the west side crew alternating between west and north side areas as the program continues.

City officials said crews will pass through each area only once, and residents are asked to have leaves placed on the berm before crews arrive. Leaves should be raked into a row along the curb.

Leaves must be free of sticks or branches, and crews will not collect leaves placed in bags. Residents are also asked not to park vehicles in front of leaf piles so crews can access them easily.

For residents who have already bagged their leaves, lawn waste dumpsters are expected to return to the 400 block of Jackson Street during the first week of April.