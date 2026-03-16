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Ottawa’s leaf vacuum program to resume Apr. 1

Two crews will collect leaves from designated areas; residents asked to rake leaves to curb

The city of Ottawa’s annual city leaf vacuum program will begin Wednesday, Apr. 1, in areas N-1, S-1, and W-1.

The city of Ottawa’s annual city leaf vacuum program will resume Wednesday, Apr. 1. (Photo Provided By City of Ottawa)

By Bill Freskos

Ottawa will resume its leaf vacuum program beginning Wednesday, April 1.

Two crews will begin the collection in areas S-1 and W-1, with the west side crew alternating between west and north side areas as the program continues.

City officials said crews will pass through each area only once, and residents are asked to have leaves placed on the berm before crews arrive. Leaves should be raked into a row along the curb.

Leaves must be free of sticks or branches, and crews will not collect leaves placed in bags. Residents are also asked not to park vehicles in front of leaf piles so crews can access them easily.

For residents who have already bagged their leaves, lawn waste dumpsters are expected to return to the 400 block of Jackson Street during the first week of April.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.