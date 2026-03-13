La Salle Co. sheriff announces St. Patrick’s Day DUI patrols

La Salle County sheriff’s deputies will increase patrols for impaired drivers from March 13 through March 23, targeting St. Patrick’s Day celebrations when drunk and high driving peaks.

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, meaning celebrations will stretch across the entire week — plus the weekends before and after. To keep impaired drivers off the road, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation for the enforcement push.

“We urge everyone to celebrate responsibly,” Sheriff Adam Diss said. “Plan ahead for a sober ride home before you leave the house — your safety and the safety of others depends on it.”

During the enforcement period, deputies will patrol for drivers impaired by alcohol and cannabis, along with other drugs including prescription medications. Officers will also increase seat belt checks, especially at night when fewer people buckle up. Speeding, distracted driving, and all traffic violations will be enforced.

How to celebrate safely

Whether you’re attending a party, hosting friends or going out to a bar, plan ahead. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober.

Walking or biking while impaired, whether by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, can also be dangerous. Choose a sober friend to go with you. If you’re driving, watch for drunk or high pedestrians who may not obey traffic signals.

Safety tips:

• Never drive impaired. It doesn’t matter if you’re drunk, high, or taking prescription medications that affect driving.

• Designate a sober driver before you go out.

• Use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

• Call your community’s sober ride program.

• If you see an impaired driver, call 911 and report it.

• If a friend is about to drive impaired, take the keys and help them get a safe ride home.

• Always buckle up.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI” enforcement campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.