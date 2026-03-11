Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Tornado warning issued in La Salle County

Severe storm located near Varna is expected to head toward Streator

A view of a wall cloud on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 looking south of Princeton.

A tornado warning has been issued for southeastern La Salle County and northwestern Livingston County as a severe storm moves toward Streator Tuesday evening. (Scott Anderson)

By Bill Freskos

A tornado warning has been issued for southeast La Salle County and northwest Livingston County as a severe storm moves toward Streator.

The warning from the National Weather Service is in effect until 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

At 8:35 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wenona, about 9 miles west of Streator, and moving east at about 40 mph. The storm is expected to move near south Streator around 8:45 p.m.

Residents in the area are urged to take shelter immediately in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and stay away from windows.

BreakingMyWebTimesLocal NewsStreatorLa Salle CountyLivingston CountyComplimentary ArticleIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.