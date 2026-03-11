Tornado warning issued in La Salle County

A tornado warning has been issued for southeastern La Salle County and northwestern Livingston County as a severe storm moves toward Streator Tuesday evening. (Scott Anderson)

The warning from the National Weather Service is in effect until 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

At 8:35 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wenona, about 9 miles west of Streator, and moving east at about 40 mph. The storm is expected to move near south Streator around 8:45 p.m.

Residents in the area are urged to take shelter immediately in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and stay away from windows.