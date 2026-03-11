Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Severe thunderstorm, flood watch and tornado watch issued in La Salle County

A view of a wall cloud on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 looking south of Princeton.

A view of a wall cloud on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 looking south of Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

By Bill Freskos

Severe storms were moving through La Salle County as of about 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, with multiple weather alerts in effect, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch remains in effect for the entire county until 11 p.m., while a flood watch is also in effect until 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to the Ameren Outage Map, more than 500 La Salle County customers were without power as of 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was put in effect earlier on Tuesday until 8 p.m. for the northern parts of the county. However, a new weather service announcement was issued around 7:30 p.m. and warned of a storm near DePue capable of producing tennis ball-sized hail.

Communities affected include Ottawa, La Salle, Peru, Mendota, Marseilles, Seneca and Streator.

The weather service urged residents to seek shelter if tornado warnings are issued during the night.

Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley.