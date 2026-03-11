Severe thunderstorm, flood watch and tornado watch issued in La Salle County

A view of a wall cloud on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 looking south of Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Severe storms were moving through La Salle County as of about 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, with multiple weather alerts in effect, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch remains in effect for the entire county until 11 p.m., while a flood watch is also in effect until 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to the Ameren Outage Map, more than 500 La Salle County customers were without power as of 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was put in effect earlier on Tuesday until 8 p.m. for the northern parts of the county. However, a new weather service announcement was issued around 7:30 p.m. and warned of a storm near DePue capable of producing tennis ball-sized hail.

Communities affected include Ottawa, La Salle, Peru, Mendota, Marseilles, Seneca and Streator.

The weather service urged residents to seek shelter if tornado warnings are issued during the night.