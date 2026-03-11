Illinois Extension offers Mediterranean diet programs in late March

The Mediterranean diet may offer a host of health benefits, including weight loss, heart and brain health, cancer prevention, and diabetes prevention and control. (Depositphotos)

The University of Illinois Extension will offer two “The Foods and Flavors of the Mediterranean Diet” programs for community members to learn about the Mediterranean diet.

Attendees can learn about the diet’s health benefits and how to incorporate Mediterranean-style foods into daily meals. A Mediterranean-style snack will be served. Take-home recipes, resources and healthy lifestyle tips will also be provided. The programs will be led by University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness instructor Susan Glassman.

The first session will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, online through the Putnam County Public Library District. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/foodsandflavorsvirtual or call 815-224-0894.

The second session is set from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Mendota Area Senior Services, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive, Mendota. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/foodsandflavorsmendota or call 815-224-0894.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-224-0889.