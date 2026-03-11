Former Immaculate Conception church site cleared except for main church

Only the main church remains at the former Immaculate Conception site, with all adjacent buildings removed as part of Beck’s redevelopment project. (Bill Freskos)

Demolition is mostly complete at the former Immaculate Conception Church site in Streator, with the main church building still standing.

City Engineer Jeremy Palm confirmed that all buildings, including the former rectory and parish hall, have been torn down over the past couple weeks.

However, demolition of the main church building is on hold while crews wait for an Illinois Department of Transportation permit required for lane closures and traffic detours during demolition.

The site is part of a larger redevelopment plan handled by Beck’s Oil, which includes a new gas station and convenience store.

With a timeline still unclear, Palm said the city will share updates on the permit and related traffic changes on the city’s Facebook page.