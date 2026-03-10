Peru confers award on life-saving nurse

Edin Sterling (second from left) was awarded for heroism Monday, March 9, 2026, at the Peru City Council by Chief Sarah Raymond (left) and Sgt. Scott DeGroot. (Tom Collins)

Peru City Council applauded Monday a nurse with OSF St. Elizabeth’s who was credited with saving a man’s life on Valentine’s Day.

Edin Sterling of Arlington was presented with the Odell-Arkels-Stopka Citizenship Award for rendering medical aid to an unresponsive male. The victim’s name was not disclosed and authorities did not disclose the location.

Sterling, an emergency room nurse, was driving by when she saw an emergency medical situation and administered life-saving aid until an ambulance crew arrived. Sterling and the ambulance crew stabilized the patient for transport.

“One thing is clear,” Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond told the city council, “had Edin not stopped to assist and take over the scene, things could have been very different.

“The successful outcome is directly related to her compassion, integrity, teamwork, trust, and leadership.”

The award, established in 2022, was named for three individuals – Adam Odell, Logan Arkels, and Brandon Stopka – whose efforts were credited with saving another person’s life.

Sterling humbly expressed her gratitude for the officers who were first on the scene.

“I’m very thankful they were there,” Sterling said.