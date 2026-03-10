L-P High School shortening after-school activities due to expected severe weather

Due to the forecast severe weather conditions for Tuesday, March 10, all on-campus afterschool activities at La Salle-Peru High School will end at 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from the school. All students and guests will be required to leave campus at that time.

The reduced schedule includes L-P club meetings and team practices. Additionally, community events, including Illinois Valley Youth Choir and Symphony Orchestra rehearsals and Crunching Cavs practice, have been cancelled.

The L-P girls track spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the Dolan Building Corner Café will continue, but all the school asks that guests arrive for meal pick-up by 5 p.m. for the safety of students and staff working the event.