L-P High School shortening after-school activities due to expected severe weather

Students exit La Salle-Peru Township High School on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Today was the first day of school.

La Salle-Peru High School is shortening after-school activities today, March 10, ahead of expected severe weather.

By Shaw Local News Network

Due to the forecast severe weather conditions for Tuesday, March 10, all on-campus afterschool activities at La Salle-Peru High School will end at 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from the school. All students and guests will be required to leave campus at that time.

The reduced schedule includes L-P club meetings and team practices. Additionally, community events, including Illinois Valley Youth Choir and Symphony Orchestra rehearsals and Crunching Cavs practice, have been cancelled.

The L-P girls track spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the Dolan Building Corner Café will continue, but all the school asks that guests arrive for meal pick-up by 5 p.m. for the safety of students and staff working the event.

