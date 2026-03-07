Which varsity coach has the most all-time wins at Princeton High School? Here’s a look

Princeton High School is the oldest high school in the state of Illinois.

Which coach has the most wins at the varsity level for Princeton?

Andy Puck retired after 24 seasons as the winningest volleyball coach with 516 wins. He stands No. 2 with the most wins of any coach all-time in any sport at the varsity level in school history, second only to longtime cross country coach Pat Hodge, who has headed the girls program since 1987 and the boys since 1994.

I did some research on PHS coaches over the decades with a look at who heads the list for the most wins at the varsity level. There are no records available for track or tennis nor complete records for golf, girls soccer and wrestling.

Of coaches of note, Rita Placek won 11 regionals, nine sectionals and a state championship in volleyball, Puck won nine regional championships and two sectionals in volleyball, John Smith won five regionals in girls basketball, David Gray has won four regionals in boys soccer and one in girls soccer, Jason Smith has won four regionals in boys basketball, Jesse Brandt won four regionals in boys basketball, Randy Swinford won four regionals in wrestling with a state runner-up finish in football, Roger Lowe won regionals in both girls golf (2) and boys basketball (1) and Ryan Pearson has won 12 playoff games in football.

Here’s a rundown of the Tigers’ winningest varsity coaches: