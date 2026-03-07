Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Which varsity coach has the most all-time wins at Princeton High School? Here’s a look

Princeton coach Andy Puck works the huddle in Tuesday's sectional semifinals match against Peoria Notre Dame at Riverdale High School.

Princeton coach Andy Puck retired after 24 seasons as the winningest volleyball coach at Princeton High School with 516 wins. (Mike Vaughn)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Princeton High School is the oldest high school in the state of Illinois.

Which coach has the most wins at the varsity level for Princeton?

Andy Puck retired after 24 seasons as the winningest volleyball coach with 516 wins. He stands No. 2 with the most wins of any coach all-time in any sport at the varsity level in school history, second only to longtime cross country coach Pat Hodge, who has headed the girls program since 1987 and the boys since 1994.

I did some research on PHS coaches over the decades with a look at who heads the list for the most wins at the varsity level. There are no records available for track or tennis nor complete records for golf, girls soccer and wrestling.

Of coaches of note, Rita Placek won 11 regionals, nine sectionals and a state championship in volleyball, Puck won nine regional championships and two sectionals in volleyball, John Smith won five regionals in girls basketball, David Gray has won four regionals in boys soccer and one in girls soccer, Jason Smith has won four regionals in boys basketball, Jesse Brandt won four regionals in boys basketball, Randy Swinford won four regionals in wrestling with a state runner-up finish in football, Roger Lowe won regionals in both girls golf (2) and boys basketball (1) and Ryan Pearson has won 12 playoff games in football.

Here’s a rundown of the Tigers’ winningest varsity coaches:

CoachSportWins
Pat Hodge (1987-present)*Cross country (boys/girls)537
Andy Puck (2001-25)Volleyball516
Rita Placek (1974-1998)Volleyball493
Randy Swinford (1982-08)Wrestling/football370
Don Sheffer (1950-65)Boys basketball247
Gary Coates (1968-92)*Boys cross country223
Steve Amy (2008-present)Wrestling197
Will Gross (2012-19)Boys/girls golf194
John Garvin (1995-06)Boys soccer/girls basketball181
Tony Lavorato (1974-87)Boys basketball179
Brandon Crawford (2018-present)Boys/girls golf164
Roger Lowe (1987-92, 2006-08)Boys basketball/girls golf148
Jesse Brandt (2005-15)Boys basketball142
Eddie Young (2000-17)*Girls soccer131
David Gray (2014-present)*Boys & girls soccer128
Jim Beltramini (1990-97)Baseball124
Jason Smith (2019-present)Boys basketball116
Tiffany Gonigam (2016-21, 23-present)Girls basketball109
Bruce Placek (1993-2000)Boys basketball107
Bob James (2007-15)Softball107
Jason Bird (2007-13)Boys soccer106
Wick Warren (2016-25)Baseball97
John Smith (1984-94)Girls basketball88
Lee Wahlgren (1973-82)Wrestling82
John Rumley (2000-05)Boys basketball82
Ryan Pearson (2017-present)Football74
Cheryl Miller (1996-02)Softball74
Lyle King (1955-69)*Football/wrestling72
*Records are incomplete
BCRBCR SportsPrinceton Preps
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL