Streator library events set for March

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming events and programs for the third week in March.

Shamrocks Scavenger Hunt: Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 21. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.

4 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 20. Participants will be able to color Paw Patrol pictures, listen to a Paw Patrol story, and watch a Paw Patrol episode. The event is open to children. Uno Tournament: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Attendees can bring a team or family to participate in an Uno tournament. The tournament is intended for children ages five and older.