Starved Rock Country Community Foundation hosts annual gala fundraiser

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation is located at 116 W. Lafayette St. in Ottawa (Photo provided by Fran Brolley )

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation welcomed supporters to its annual A Country Night for a Cause gala, which blends the foundation’s mission with celebrations.

The gala was opened by Starved Rock Country Community Foundation board chairman Stephen Aubry. Aubry welcomed attendees and thanked donors, sponsors and volunteers. He also introduced Starved Rock Country Community Foundation founder Pamela Beckett.

Beckett honored the foundation’s Elevate members and recognized the members’ philanthropy and ongoing regional strengthening investment. She also shared that the foundation stewarded more than $9.1 million in assets in 10 years. Foundation committee chair Norma Cotner provided the gala’s Mission Moment. The gala was also emceed by John Spencer and Jaimie London.

The gala featured live and silent auctions and interactive games, including Heads of Tails, bucking bronco and bags. Music was performed by the River Road Trio.

“This night is about more than one event,” Cotne said in a news release. “It is about sustaining the work. It is about ensuring that students receive scholarships, nonprofits receive grants, and our community continues to grow stronger because we choose to invest in one another.”

For more information, visit srccf.org.