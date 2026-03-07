Princeton High offers ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ fundraiser

The Princeton Music Department, along with the Princeton High School Music Boosters, is selling Nothing Bundt Cakes. (Photo Provided By Nothing Bundt Cakes)

The Princeton Music Department, along with the Princeton High School Music Boosters, is selling Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The fundraiser will run until March 19 with delivery before Easter. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the music department at Princeton High School.

Bundtlets offered include chocolate chocolate chip, red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, lemon, confetti, classic vanilla, strawberries & cream, carrot, and Oreo cookies & cream. There are also two gluten-free options: chocolate chip and lemon raspberry.

The cost is $7 per item, payable at the time of order.

To order, contact any Princeton High School music student, directors Brandon Crawford or Steven Olson, or any Princeton High School Music Booster Board Member. Inquiries may also be made through the booster Facebook page, Princeton Music Boosters.

For additional information about the PHS Music Boosters, contact president Ben Atkinson at 815-866-5465, or treasurer Linnea Campbell at 815-875-1635, or visit the Music Boosters Facebook page, Princeton Music Boosters.